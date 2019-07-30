Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Up 6.9%

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares were up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.09, approximately 819,827 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 475,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -72.71, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.28 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.27%. Trivago’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trivago NV – will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trivago in the 1st quarter worth $3,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trivago by 4,997.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 197,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

