Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives $62.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $92,773.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,120.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $468,116.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,396 shares of company stock worth $754,861 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,909,000 after acquiring an additional 95,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,146,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,470,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,898,000 after acquiring an additional 118,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSE traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $39.64. 8,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $82.18.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

