Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives $62.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.14.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
In related news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $92,773.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,120.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $468,116.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,396 shares of company stock worth $754,861 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE TSE traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $39.64. 8,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $82.18.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.
About Trinseo
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.