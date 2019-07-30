Trex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,525 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,575% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

In other Trex news, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 25,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $1,781,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $313,432.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,382.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,404. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 69.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,221,000 after buying an additional 1,170,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,599,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at about $25,812,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at about $21,195,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Trex by 151.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 490,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,133,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Athenex to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of TREX traded up $12.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.20. 253,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.12. Trex has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

