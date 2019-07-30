Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.17

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.17 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 6025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.12.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $345.01 million for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

