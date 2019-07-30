Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.17

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.17 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 6025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.12.
About Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.
