Travelflex (TRF) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Travelflex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Travelflex has traded 61.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travelflex has a market capitalization of $152,193.00 and $671.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Travelflex

Travelflex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for Travelflex is travelflex.org . Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Travelflex

Travelflex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travelflex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

