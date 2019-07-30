Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.65.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 57,800 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $8,294,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,432,513. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

