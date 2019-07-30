Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 36 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of TGS traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. 523,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,522. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $17.78.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 55.91% and a net margin of 33.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 904,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after buying an additional 141,191 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 689,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 427,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

