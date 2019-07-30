Transcodium Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, Transcodium has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $153,623.00 and approximately $133,932.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00280089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.79 or 0.01551475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00117408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

