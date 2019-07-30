Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Trading 10% Higher

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX)’s stock price traded up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 444% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39.

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions.

