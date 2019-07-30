TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, Briefing.com reports. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 38.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 89.90, a quick ratio of 89.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6,324.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,028.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 166.3% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

