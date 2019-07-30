TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, Briefing.com reports. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 38.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.
Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 89.90, a quick ratio of 89.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.18%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.
Featured Article: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.