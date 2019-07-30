TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TOWN. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TOWN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.81. 81,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,896. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Reliance Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $19,996,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after acquiring an additional 65,244 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 109.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Featured Article: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.