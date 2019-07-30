Timkensteel (TMST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Timkensteel to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. Timkensteel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Timkensteel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMST traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.78 million, a P/E ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 2.39. Timkensteel has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

In other Timkensteel news, Director Ronald A. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $75,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,183 shares in the company, valued at $527,776.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

