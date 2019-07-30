Tidex Token Price Up 31.9% This Week (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $50,250.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00279853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.01550533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00117245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.