ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.73. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 5,200,482 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKA. Independent Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Keppel REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axel Springer in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.28 ($21.26).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.92.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.