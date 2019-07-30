THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Shares Down 2.7%

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), approximately 398,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.76.

About THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

