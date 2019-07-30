Thingschain (TIC) Price Up 42.9% Over Last Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $21,888.00 and approximately $22,042.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00037343 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006288 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00125047 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005973 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000606 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00047084 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.