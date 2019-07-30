Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Sells 10,524 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,552,000 after buying an additional 6,286,716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,567,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,250,000 after buying an additional 248,908 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after buying an additional 158,347 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,759,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,834,000 after buying an additional 169,948 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,404,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,421,055. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

