Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

TDC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 604,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,928. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Teradata has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.57 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,034.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 0.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 238,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 86.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Teradata by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in Teradata by 4.2% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 748,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Teradata by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

