TERA (TERA) Price Hits $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. TERA has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and $302,641.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX. In the last seven days, TERA has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00282047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.01545350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00117106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

