Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.50-0.48) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.54). The company issued revenue guidance of $346-349 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.17 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.5–0.48 EPS.

Tenable stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 477,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.00. Tenable has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.37 million. Tenable’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, May 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In related news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $664,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $494,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,144. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.