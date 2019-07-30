Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,500 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 1,589,600 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 793,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.
In related news, Director James Rossman sold 173,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,406,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $63,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE TLRA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. 18,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $366.55 million, a P/E ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.76. Telaria has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.19.
Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Telaria will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Telaria
Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.
