Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,500 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 1,589,600 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 793,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Get Telaria alerts:

In related news, Director James Rossman sold 173,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,406,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $63,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telaria by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria during the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Telaria by 955.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TLRA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. 18,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $366.55 million, a P/E ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.76. Telaria has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Telaria will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.