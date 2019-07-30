TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Update

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,840,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 15,616,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. 2,310,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.12. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 802.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

