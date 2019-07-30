TD Securities Increases ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$55.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ACO.X has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC began coverage on Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$43.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.37. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 12-month low of C$34.95 and a 12-month high of C$47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

