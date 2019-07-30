Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock Price Up 24.9%

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) shares rose 24.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $0.64, approximately 553,416 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2,377% from the average daily volume of 22,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

Takung Art Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

