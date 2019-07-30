Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report $308.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.80 million. Synaptics reported sales of $388.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.30 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 455,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,694. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $95,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

