SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 199,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,719,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 77,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 61,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director John S. Clendening bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.12 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,316.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total value of $44,807.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,076 shares of company stock worth $1,703,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moog in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.47.

Shares of SIVB traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.00. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $332.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 20.37 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.