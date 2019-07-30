SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Shares of SPCB remained flat at $$1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,566. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SuperCom will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SuperCom worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

