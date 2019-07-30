SunTrust Banks Boosts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $155.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Equifax’s FY2019 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.09.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.06. Equifax has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $144.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $102,210,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 170.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,857,000 after buying an additional 1,095,138 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 101,464.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,669,000 after buying an additional 403,827 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 68.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 618,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,267,000 after buying an additional 250,960 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,266.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 234,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,773,000 after buying an additional 217,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

