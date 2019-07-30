SunPower (SPWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. SunPower has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $348.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.93 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 46.65%. SunPower’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunPower stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.33. SunPower has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 32,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $257,339.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Wood III sold 33,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $265,175.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,464.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,034 shares of company stock valued at $588,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Vertical Group began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.62.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

