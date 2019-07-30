Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50.

INN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

