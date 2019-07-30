Successful Portfolios LLC Has $897,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.77. 2,736,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,897,555. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $347.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

