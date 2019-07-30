Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $228.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SYK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.89.

NYSE:SYK opened at $215.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.38. Stryker has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,227. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

