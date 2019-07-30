Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Strongbridge Biopharma has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 227.79% and a return on equity of 79.31%. The business had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. On average, analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SBBP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 2,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,075. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $140.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

