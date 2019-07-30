Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 78,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 968,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 33,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

T stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,393,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,387,478. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $249.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

