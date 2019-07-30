Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Position Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Store Capital during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 2,702.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Store Capital in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Store Capital in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.24. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.21.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

