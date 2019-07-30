Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDL Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.14. 1,023,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,368. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.54. The stock has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

