Stifel Nicolaus Increases World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Price Target to $43.00

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

INT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Silvercorp Metals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. World Fuel Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $38.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. World Fuel Services’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $382,269.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $49,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,578 shares of company stock valued at $539,365. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,718,000 after purchasing an additional 245,831 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,387,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 89,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,080,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,663,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

