Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $84,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $84,550.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $81,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $79,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $84,925.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $86,225.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $84,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $88,450.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $87,775.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 113,763 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $4,216,056.78.

WORK stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. 2,803,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,284,224. Slack has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

WORK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000.

