Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73628945-1.75282554 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Steven Madden also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.78-1.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on FTS International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Intevac and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,760 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $98,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Paradise sold 2,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $71,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,417 shares of company stock worth $567,204. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

