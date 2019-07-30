Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Down 5.3% in July

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,932,600 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 2,039,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 567,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
STE stock opened at $150.34 on Tuesday. Steris has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $154.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.15.
Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Steris had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $477,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $185,705.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,145 shares of company stock valued at $33,121,338. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 10,733.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
Steris Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
