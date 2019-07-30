Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Down 5.3% in July

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,932,600 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 2,039,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 567,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

STE stock opened at $150.34 on Tuesday. Steris has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $154.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.15.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Steris had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $477,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $185,705.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,145 shares of company stock valued at $33,121,338. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 10,733.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

