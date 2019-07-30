Stellar Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bittrex, Stellarport and Kryptono. Stellar has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $93.68 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00279696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.02 or 0.01554423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00117529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000634 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002753 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,202,876,590 coins and its circulating supply is 19,617,690,558 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

