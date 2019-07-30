Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Steelcase Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments. Its product portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, desks, casegoods, interior architectural products, technology products and related products and services. The company reports two geographic furniture segments: North America and International. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

SCS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.33. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $824.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Steelcase will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director P Craig Welch, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $3,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,395.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,511,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,625,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 44.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,284,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 396,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Steelcase by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 696,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

