State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will report $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on Farfetch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 33,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.52. State Street has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

