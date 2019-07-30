State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,508 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 34,192 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $20,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.32. The stock had a trading volume of 255,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.43. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $108.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

