State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 30,000 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.26% of Devon Energy worth $31,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Devon Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. 4,079,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,648. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.28. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

