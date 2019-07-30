State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 1.05% of Harsco worth $23,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,329,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 110,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,637,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,346,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,426 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 896,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 201,510 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. 9,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.33 million. Harsco had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. Harsco’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $114,995.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $235,120.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,167.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HSC. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

