State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of AON worth $40,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,885,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,180 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of AON by 17,002.4% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 831,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 826,485 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 16,970.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 716,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 712,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,630,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,838,761,000 after purchasing an additional 632,726 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,447,968.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $2,104,135.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised AON to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.91.

Shares of AON traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $193.41. 462,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.28. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $198.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

