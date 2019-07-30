State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $35,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.58.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.91. 25,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.94. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total value of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $64,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

