State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 50,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.61% of Ciena worth $39,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,081,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $675,180,000 after acquiring an additional 182,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ciena by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,652,000 after buying an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ciena by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,071,000 after buying an additional 862,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ciena by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,770,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after buying an additional 39,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,005,000 after buying an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.23 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP James Frodsham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $320,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,841 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,743. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CIEN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Ciena to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.65.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

