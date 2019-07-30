State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 30,000 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $195,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,899,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 673.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,850,000 after acquiring an additional 720,407 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,498,000 after acquiring an additional 648,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.44.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.92. 2,524,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,807. The stock has a market cap of $288.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $63,382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,302,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,488 shares of company stock valued at $91,166,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

